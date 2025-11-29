CAT 2025 will be held on November 30 in three sessions by IIM Kozhikode. The convener has shared five key preparation tips, along with important updates on the exam pattern, interview, and WAT preparation.

IIM Kozhikode CAT 2025: The Common Admission Test will be held on November 20, 2025. Considered the most important examination for those aiming to enter management programmes, CAT preparation becomes a major focus every year. This time, the exam will take place in around 170 cities across the country and will be conducted in three separate sessions. Interestingly, the format of CAT 2025 will remain unchanged from previous years, but students will need to place greater emphasis on strong logical reasoning, comprehension, and conceptual clarity.

How will CAT 2025 be conducted? Know the full pattern

The CAT exam for non-PwD candidates will be a total of 2 hours, divided into three parts. The time for each section will be fixed at 40 minutes-

1. VARC- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

2. DILR- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

3. QA- Quantitative Ability

The most important thing is that sectional movement will be blocked, meaning you cannot move to the next section until one is complete. PwD candidates will get an additional 40 minutes.

CAT 2025 Convener gives important tips

Professor Ram Kumar PN, from IIM Kozhikode and the CAT 2025 Convener, has stated that there will be no major structural changes in CAT 2025 compared to previous years. The exam's purpose is to test a student's critical reasoning, analytical thinking, and problem-solving ability in all three sections. He also clarified that to avoid difficulties, it is essential for students to understand concepts rather than rote learning, develop mature logic, and strengthen their comprehension.

How to prepare for the interview after CAT

According to Professor Ram Kumar, interview preparation should begin as soon as the CAT exam is over, regardless of your score. The interview rounds include-

Personal Interview (PI)

Written Ability Test (WAT)

These two rounds carry a weightage of 30-50% in the final selection, meaning they are very important. In WAT, things like your writing style, clarity of thought, and ability to present your ideas correctly within a limited time are especially observed.

Why is CAT conducted?

CAT is conducted for admission to PG, PhD, and Fellow Programmes in all IIMs and many top MBA colleges in the country. The complete list can be seen on the official CAT website.