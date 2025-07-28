Image Credit : Freepik/KamranAydinov

Managing money wisely is an important life skill. If you’re a student or a young professional in your 20s, learning about personal finance and investment can help you make smart financial decisions.

Learning about money is the key to saving wisely and planning for retirement. These books offer simple, practical, and Indian-focused advice on how to handle your money smartly. Start with one and begin your journey to financial freedom.