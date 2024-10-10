Worlds richest family: House of saud net worth and controversies

World's Richest Family House Of Saud Net Worth Ever wondered what is the net worth of the Saudi Royal Family? Read on to learn about the wealth, lavish lifestyle, and the history of the fortune of the richest family in the world.

House of Saud

The House of Saud, the royal family of Saudi Arabia, is considered the wealthiest family globally. This family's net worth surpasses the combined wealth of top billionaires like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani. Yes, the world's richest family boasts a net worth exceeding $1.4 trillion.

Saudi Royal Family

The family's wealth primarily stems from its vast oil reserves and investments. The current king, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, leads the family, whose personal net worth is estimated at $18 billion. Another prominent member of the family, Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, was once worth $13.4 billion.

Al Thani Family

Following the House of Saud, Kuwait's Al-Sabah family is the second wealthiest royal family, with a fortune estimated at around $360 billion. This family has been in power since 1752 and is known for making substantial investments in US stocks and shares. Reports suggest that their actual wealth could be even higher, given their significant stake in major American corporations.

Luxurious Palaces

The royal family owns several luxurious palaces, including the Al-Awja Palace, King Salman's retreat, where heads of state are hosted. Historians say this palace is a prime example of distinctive Saudi architecture. The Erga Palace in central Riyadh serves as the family's office, providing space for VIP meetings and government functions.

Luxury Cars

Not just that, another yacht, 484 feet, belongs to Prince Abdulaziz. It can accommodate 64 guests with luxurious amenities, including a gym, sauna, and swimming pool. Moreover, the royal family owns a modified Boeing 747-400, transformed into a luxurious flying palace with gold-plated fixtures.

