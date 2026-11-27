Gold and silver prices witnessed a recovery on Friday, November 27, as both precious metals regained ground in the international market following a volatile previous trading session. The rebound comes amid changing expectations surrounding US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions and continued uncertainty in global financial markets.

Gold and silver prices witnessed a recovery on Friday, November 27, as both precious metals regained ground in the international market following a volatile previous trading session. The rebound comes amid changing expectations surrounding US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions and continued uncertainty in global financial markets.

According to reports, domestic gold prices were trading higher in the early morning hours. At around 6:30 am, the 24K gold rate stood at Rs 1,22,790 per 10 grams, while 22K gold was priced at Rs 1,16,810 per 10 grams, according to Bullion.co.in.

Silver prices also gained momentum, tracking the recovery in international bullion markets. Comex silver futures climbed approximately 3.9% to $41.615 per ounce during Friday's trading session. Meanwhile, Comex gold futures advanced around 1% to $3,569.5 per ounce.

Gold and Silver Rates In Major Indian Cities On November 27

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Delhi Rs 1,16,400 Rs 1,22,350 Rs 1,46,030 Mumbai Rs 1,16,600 Rs 1,22,560 Rs 1,46,280 Kolkata Rs 1,16,450 Rs 1,22,400 Rs 1,46,090 Chennai Rs 1,16,940 Rs 1,22,920 Rs 1,46,710 Bengaluru Rs 1,16,690 Rs 1,22,660 Rs 1,46,400 Hyderabad Rs 1,16,790 Rs 1,22,760 Rs 1,46,510

The latest recovery follows a fluctuating trading session on Thursday. Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), with December expiry, had registered gains before giving up some of their advances. Silver also witnessed volatility but performed relatively better during the session.

International gold prices had come under pressure after stronger-than-expected US inflation data strengthened expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Higher interest rates generally reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. However, bargain buying helped support both precious metals.

Investors are now closely monitoring developments surrounding US monetary policy for further direction. Changes in interest rate expectations, movements in the US dollar and global economic uncertainty could influence bullion prices in the coming sessions.

For Indian consumers planning jewellery purchases or silver investments, monitoring daily price movements is important. Gold and silver rates can vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and other market factors. The latest city-wise rates offer buyers an updated picture of the domestic bullion market.