India's finished steel consumption rose 7.5 percent to 99.4 million tonnes during April-October 2026-27. Despite production growth, imports surged by 28.9 percent, with China remaining the largest source of finished steel imports for the nation.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India's finished steel consumption increased by 7.5 per cent year-on-year to 99.4 million tonnes during April-October of the financial year 2026-27, even as the country remained a net importer of finished steel amid a sharp rise in imports, according to data released by the Ministry of Steel on Thursday. Finished steel imports surged 28.9 per cent to 4.90 million tonnes during the seven-month period, compared with 3.80 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Exports increased by 15.5 per cent to 3.98 million tonnes. China emerged as India's largest source of finished steel imports, accounting for 31.6 per cent of total imports at 1.55 million tonnes, followed by South Korea at 31.1 per cent and Japan at 12.9 per cent. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was India's largest export destination for finished steel, followed by Vietnam and Italy. During October alone, finished steel imports surged 65.8 per cent year-on-year, while exports declined by 32 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic crude steel production increased by 2.6 per cent to 99.2 million tonnes during April-October, while finished steel production rose by 4.1 per cent to 95.7 million tonnes. Consumption of alloy steel and stainless steel during the seven-month period registered year-on-year growth of 30.2 per cent and 22.2 per cent, respectively. Notably, steel prices witnessed marginal sequential changes in November but remained substantially higher on an annual basis. Prices of hot-rolled coils increased by 36.4 per cent year-on-year, while cold-rolled coil prices rose by 36.9 per cent. Thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bar prices increased by 25.1 per cent.

On the sustainability front, 112 steel producers had received Green Steel Certificates under the Ministry's Green Steel Initiative by October 2026. The Ministry noted that a majority of the certified products received five-star ratings, reflecting the increasing adoption of lower-emission steelmaking practices. Meanwhile, state-owned NMDC has set a target of achieving net-zero operational emissions by 2047 through energy efficiency, renewable energy integration, fleet electrification, low-carbon fuels and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). (ANI)