DA Standoff Continues: Employees Reach Out to Nabanna After Supreme Court Nod
A new twist in the Supreme Court's DA or Dearness Allowance case. The state government has not yet said anything about paying the DA as per the Supreme Court's order. In this situation, the state government employees have taken a drastic step.
No announcement even after the 'Supreme' verdict
The Supreme Court ordered the quick payment of 25% of pending DA in the state employees' Dearness Allowance case. But since then, no directive or notice has been issued by the state government or Nabanna, causing growing anxiety among employees. The DA case has now taken a completely new turn.
Legal Notice
The state government employees' DA case has now taken a completely different turn. Due to the state government's silence, the employees have sent a legal notice to Nabanna. The Unity Forum, an employees' organization, sent this legal notice.
Legal letter to Nabanna
A notice was sent to the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary of Finance, demanding immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's order. This legal notice was delivered to top Nabanna officials through an advocate.
Message to Nabanna
Through the legal notice, state employees cited the Supreme Court's Civil Appeal Special Leave Petition, reminding them to comply with the court's verdict. They also urged for the prompt payment of the pending DA.
Deadline mentioned in the letter
The employees' notice emphasizes the formation of a special committee as per the court's interim direction. The committee includes a former High Court judge, a CAG representative, and a senior department official.
Deadline for paying DA
The Supreme Court has set a deadline for paying the DA. The first installment of 25% must be paid by March 2026. The committee has also been ordered to submit its report quickly. The next hearing is scheduled for April 15.
DA Disparity
State employees at Banga Bhawan in Delhi and the Youth Hostel in Chennai get 164% DA, while those in West Bengal get only 125%. This means there is a 39% DA gap among the state's own employees.
Employees warn the state
The Unity Forum warned the state that it's best to follow the Supreme Court's deadline. Failure to comply could lead to more complex legal battles. Activists see this legal notice as a strong move to secure their rights.
Supreme Court's order
The Supreme Court has finally ruled on the DA case in favor of state employees. They are happy with the verdict, which will benefit nearly one crore employees, retirees, and teachers. Here's a quick look at the 'Supreme' directives.
Two directives from the Supreme Court
First Directive
25% of pending DA up to 2019 must be paid by March 31.
Second Directive
A new committee, led by a retired judge, will decide on the remaining 75% DA, including the payment method and number of installments.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.