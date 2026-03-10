4 6 Image Credit : Pexels

This is the Right Time to Exchange Old Jewellery!

Do you have old, broken, or out-of-fashion jewellery lying around? This is the best time to exchange it. Since gold prices are at a peak, you'll get a great value for your old gold. When you exchange old jewellery for new pieces of the same weight, your asset value remains the same. Just make sure you go to a reliable, BIS-hallmarked store to avoid any losses.