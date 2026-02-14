DA Row Escalates: Employees Move Contempt Plea Against Officials
DA CASE: State government employees are now taking a big step regarding their arrears. The state government employees are quite angry as Nabanna (the state secretariat) has not said anything about this yet.
Ruling on pending DA
The Supreme Court ruled on the state employees' DA case on Feb 5, ordering the quick settlement of the 25% DA arrears for them.
No action from Nabanna
But two weeks have passed. The state government hasn't taken any steps to clear the 25% DA arrears. The employees have not received any news about it.
Government employees relentless on DA
Government employees are relentless about the pending DA. Now, state employees are taking strict action against Nabanna and have already sent a notice to the government.
Contempt of court notice
State employees have sent a contempt of court notice to Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Finance Secretary Prabhat Kumar Mishra. The notice was sent on Friday.
Who sent the notice?
DA petitioners served a contempt notice to the Chief and Finance Secretaries. Lawyers Firdous Shamim and Sudipta Dasgupta served the notice on behalf of employee unions.
Supreme Court's statement
The Supreme Court ordered immediate payment of the 25% pending DA. But Nabanna hasn't acted. Employees believe this contempt notice will increase pressure on the government.
Supreme Court's directive
The Supreme Court ordered the 25% pending DA to be cleared by March 31. A committee was formed by the court to decide how to pay the remaining 75% DA.
How much DA?
The Supreme Court bench ordered full settlement of pending DA from 2008-2019 under the 5th Pay Commission but gave no order on DA at the central government rate.
Mamata Banerjee's statement
The CM said the verdict will be reviewed by a committee. Later, she declined to comment on the DA issue, stating the matter is sub-judice and she won't comment on it.
Nabanna source
No clear statement has come from Nabanna about the pending DA. A source says the next hearing is April 14, where the state might again cite its financial crisis.
