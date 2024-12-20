Want to save on Credit Card interest? Here's what you need to know

Credit card interest rates may rise above 30%. The Supreme Court has overturned a 2008 NCDRC decision that prevented banks from charging 36-49% interest.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 5:22 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Do you use a credit card? Be cautious of high-interest debt! Disappointing news for credit card users.

The NCDRC's decision on the 30% interest rate cap has been overturned. Credit card interest rates may now exceed 30%, impacting those who fail to pay on time.

In 2008, the NCDRC reprimanded banks for charging interest rates of 36-49% on outstanding credit card balances.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the 2008 NCDRC decision. The NCDRC had criticized banks for charging 36-49% interest on outstanding credit card balances.

The Supreme Court overturned the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission's 2008 decision, ruling that charging over 30% interest on outstanding credit card balances is unfair.

