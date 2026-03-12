Turn Your Empty Plot Into a Side Income With THESE Crops
Many people buy plots as a real estate investment, only to leave them empty for years. But what if that land could earn you some extra cash? Here's how.
Income from a vacant plot
Leaving land vacant after buying it is a common sight across India, especially plots meant for real estate. Instead of letting it be, a little planning can help you earn extra income. Agricultural experts suggest that growing temporary crops with low investment can be quite profitable.
Using a vacant plot
Medicinal plants are a great choice, as they grow easily even in small plots. Think of things like Aloe Vera, Lemongrass, Tulsi, and Mint, which don't need much water. There's a huge demand for them in the pharma and cosmetic industries. You can harvest them in just a few months, ensuring a good return on a small investment.
Growing fruit plants
Growing fruit plants is another smart move. You can easily grow Dragon Fruit, Guava, and Lemon even in tight spaces. Dragon fruit, in particular, sells for a very high price in the market right now. The best part? You plant it once, and it gives fruit for years, offering long-term profits for landowners.
Growing flower crops
You can also boost your income by growing flowers. Varieties like Jasmine, Rose, and Marigold can be grown even in a small area. There's always a high demand for flowers, especially during festivals, weddings, and other functions. This means you have a good chance of earning a steady income.
Low-investment farming
Growing vegetables on your empty plot is also a fantastic idea. Crops like tomatoes, chillies, okra, and leafy greens are ready for harvest in a very short time. You can sell them in nearby markets, which cuts down on transport costs. This way, you protect your land and earn extra income until you're ready to start construction.
