The Sensex is currently at the 75,900 level and the Nifty is below 23,600. Auto, metal, and banking stocks are facing heavy selling today. Experts believe this market volatility will continue until news of easing tensions comes from the Middle East.

**Disclaimer:** This article is for general information only. The share details are based on nseindia.com updates as of 10 AM and can change. This is not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Always consult your market expert before any investment.