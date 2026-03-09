Low Investment Business: Earn Up To Rs 60,000 A Month With This Rice Venture
Worried about not having a job? A rice business could be your big break. Here’s how you can start from home with just Rs 20,000 and earn anywhere from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 a month.
15
Image Credit : Money\Twitter
Low Investment, High Profit!
Many young people feel disheartened when they can't find a job. But you can start a business with rice, an everyday essential, and earn good profits quickly. You can easily kickstart this business in your village or town with an investment of just Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Money\Twitter
How to Do the Business?
So, how does it work? You first need to buy rice at wholesale rates from branded rice suppliers, milling plants, or trading units. Then, you pack the rice into 10kg, 25kg, and 50kg bags to sell them.
35
Image Credit : Money\Twitter
Investment and Profits
An initial investment of Rs 20,000 is enough to get started. You can make a profit of about Rs 50 to Rs 200 on each bag of rice. If you sell just 10 bags a day, you could earn between Rs 30,000 and Rs 60,000 per month.
45
Image Credit : Money\Twitter
Fast-Moving Market
Since rice is an essential commodity, the market moves very fast, which means your chances of making a profit are quite high. You can directly supply your packed rice to local kirana stores, hotels, and catering services.
55
Image Credit : Money\Twitter
Expansion with Marketing
Besides local sales, you can also take your business online. Getting orders through online platforms can help you expand your reach. For anyone looking for self-employment, this rice business is a fantastic option for a steady income with a small investment.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos