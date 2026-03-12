Only 5 Hours of Work Daily and Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Pay? Internet Reacts
Imagine working just 5 hours a day but earning nearly Rs 10 lakh a month, making your annual salary over a crore! A young man's Reddit post about his 'dream job' is making every salaried person in India sit up and take notice.
15
Image Credit : Gemini
A Reddit post goes viral
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently advised youngsters to work 70 hours a week. Many people think corporate jobs are easy, but they don't realise the immense stress involved. A female techie in Hyderabad recently died by suicide due to work pressure. In this context, a Reddit user's post about his amazing job is making salaried employees think about starting their own business instead.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : getty
A job that pays over a crore a year
The Reddit user shared his routine. He works just five hours, from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM. His office is only a five-minute walk from home, saving him travel time and money. While working so little, he earns a whopping Rs 1.1 crore annually. He explained how managing his family business gives him this 'dream' work-life balance, making everyone else feel a bit jealous.
35
Image Credit : iSTOCK
This is what a real job looks like
The user explained that he recently started helping his father run their family business. 'I go to the office at 9:30 AM and leave by 2:30 PM, and so does my dad,' he wrote. After work, he has complete freedom to do whatever he likes. He often meets friends, goes for evening drives, or eats out with his family. Basically, he is working for his father.
45
Image Credit : AI Generated
Such huge profits!
The user broke down the numbers. Their family business makes Rs 1.10 crore annually. Every month, they spend about Rs 4-4.5 lakh on salaries and other costs, which adds up to Rs 40-45 lakh a year. This leaves them with a solid profit of Rs 60-70 lakh. He says this is their annual savings. He added that his job has responsibility, but absolutely no mental tension or stress.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Netizens share interesting comments
Netizens reacted strongly to the Reddit post. One user commented, 'Who wouldn't love earning so much for just 5 hours of work?' Another said, 'Having a family business is real luck.' When someone asked what business he was in, the user replied, 'Education,' explaining that his family runs educational centres. Another person advised him, 'You are very lucky. Enjoy your life and also give some to the poor.'
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.
Latest Videos