Union Budget 2026 has introduced a major reform that will make it much easier for people living outside India to invest directly in Indian stock markets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that individual persons resident outside India (PROI) will now be allowed to buy shares of listed Indian companies directly through the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS).

This change removes earlier barriers that limited overseas individuals, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), from taking meaningful stakes in Indian companies.

The move is seen as a strong step to attract long-term foreign money into Indian markets at a time when global investment flows have slowed.