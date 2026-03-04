- Home
Anything that happens in the world first hits gold and silver prices. That's why the recent US, Israel, and Iran tensions made rates shoot up, making buyers nervous. But now, in a surprise twist, gold prices are finally falling.
The attacks between the US, Israel, and Iran had put global markets under a lot of pressure. In such tense times, investors usually rush to buy gold and silver, which is why prices suddenly shot up. But now, things seem to be calming down a bit, and the dollar has gotten stronger, causing prices to fall for the second day in a row.
Let's talk about our local market. In Hyderabad, the price of 22-carat gold dropped by ₹2,650, bringing it to ₹1,54,650 per tola. The day before, it had already fallen by ₹2,350. That's a total drop of almost ₹5,000 in just two days! Similarly, 24-carat gold fell by ₹2,890 to trade at ₹1,67,620 per 10 grams, after falling ₹2,580 the previous day. This price drop is a big relief for people shopping for the wedding season.
Looking at silver, there hasn't been a major change. The price for a kilo of silver in the Hyderabad market is holding steady at ₹3.15 lakh. However, on March 2, its rate did fall by ₹10,000. In the week before that, the price had jumped by nearly ₹35,000. This shows that silver prices have also been on a rollercoaster ride lately.
The main reason for this big drop in gold prices is the strengthening US dollar. The Dollar Index has hit a one-month high, making the dollar more valuable than other currencies. When the dollar gets stronger, buying commodities like gold and silver becomes more expensive for foreign investors. This reduces the demand and, as a result, prices tend to fall.
So, to sum it up, even with ongoing war fears, gold and silver prices are currently on a downward trend. This is mainly because of a stronger dollar and investors deciding to book their profits. What happens next in the market will depend on international developments and the dollar's movement.
