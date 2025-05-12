Top 10 loser stocks: Market soars, but THESE shares tumble
Despite a market surge on Monday, May 12th, following eased India-Pakistan tensions, these 10 stocks saw significant declines.
| Published : May 12 2025, 03:47 PM
1 Min read
1- KPR Mill Stock Price
Decline - 7.14% Current Price - ₹1212.85
2- Sun Pharma Stock Price
Decline - 3.61% Current Price - ₹1681.90
3- Eris Lifesciences Stock Price
Decline - 3.11% Current Price - ₹1410.40
4- Navin Fluorine Stock Price
Decline - 3.24% Current Price - ₹4446.40
5- United Breweries Stock Price
Decline - 2.17% Current Price - ₹2126.60
6- Alembic Pharma Stock Price
Decline - 1.93% Current Price - ₹883.30
7- Jyothy Labs Stock Price
Decline - 1.75% Current Price - ₹359.90
8- Poly Medicure Stock Price
Decline - 2.26% Current Price - ₹2470.00
9- Niva Bupa Health Stock Price
Decline - 1.70% Current Price - ₹85.25
10- Solar Industries Stock Price
Decline - 1.34% Current Price - ₹13305.00 (Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.)
