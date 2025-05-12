Yes Bank-SMBC deal: Should you buy, sell, or hold the stock?
Japan's SMBC invests Rs 14,000 crore for a 20% stake in Yes Bank, creating market buzz and a share breakout. Should you buy, sell, or hold?
| Published : May 12 2025, 12:37 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Yes Bank Share in Rocket Mode
SMBC's ₹14,000 crore investment boosts Yes Bank shares, potentially replacing SBI's risk-covering role.
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Deal Benefits for Yes Bank
SMBC's entry provides Yes Bank with international access, syndicated loans, retail banking growth, and easier funding.
35
Image Credit : freepik
Yes Bank Share Price
Yes Bank shares surge after the Sumitomo Mitsui deal, trading at ₹20.43 with a 2.05% rally.
45
Image Credit : Gemini
Yes Bank Share Price Target
Analysts predict Yes Bank stock to reach ₹21–21.5 with a support level of ₹18.45.
55
Image Credit : Gemini
Yes Bank Share: What to Do Now
Experts suggest entering above ₹18.45 for short-term gains; SMBC's entry is positive for the long term.
Top Stories