Indian startups participating in the UAE-India Startup Series and the India-UAE CEPA Council showcased a wide range of innovations spanning artificial intelligence, digital transformation, healthcare, and green construction--areas aligned closely with the UAE's technology-driven growth vision.

Startups Showcase Sector-Specific Innovations

Digital Transformation and Automation

Speaking to the ANI, Gagan Randhava, Co-Founder and CEO of Ease My AI Pvt Ltd, highlighted the company's focus on automation and next-generation technologies. "We are into digital transformation; we help companies with automation and AI. The UAE, as a nation, is very open to technology; it has very prominent policies for startups and taxation. They are very much open to accepting new technologies. We are already working with a few of the customers there, directly and indirectly through our partners... We believe that if we are able to set up a base there, we will definitely get more clients."

Sustainability in Construction

Sustainability took the centrestage with Vijay Yashwanth, Co-founder, Novakrit. "I'm one of the co-founder of Novakrit. We are from Bangaluru. Novakrit is an alternate green cement where we are replacing complete cement in the concrete." He added that their solution directly addresses water security, decarbonization, and circular economy goals for the UAE. "We are completely eliminating cement where we are decarbonising up to 80 per cent of carbon emissions. Also, we are eliminating curing where it is saving water up to 100% on that."

AI-Driven Healthcare

In the healthcare domain, Komaravolu Sreenivasa Sai Bharadwaj, Founder and CEO of Endimension Technology, emphasized how their AI-backed radiology tools can support the UAE's medical infrastructure. "Our solution is in the healthcare domain. We are improving the radiologist's productivity and accuracy... The solution we are building is directly impacting the UAE's healthcare ecosystem and improving radiologist efficiency... Using AI in healthcare and actually saving patients' lives, that is something that can meaningfully contribute to society... Hopefully, we will be in the top 5 and set up our business in the UAE."

Enterprise and Sports Technology

AI-driven financial automation firm 8Byte also made a strong presence. Co-founder Keshav Mishra described their focus on enterprise solutions: "We are an AI product company which focuses primarily on financial analysts. Our product basically helps the workflow automation. We use a lot of AI stack that we have built... We primarily focus on the Middle East market." The founders also shared their expansion plans, adding that India is definitely the market where they have commenced operations, but they are continuously expanding to the markets of Dubai. Sayak Ghosh, Founder & CEO of StepOut, said, "StepOut is an AI-powered football performance analysis and digital ecosystem technology company. The experience was incredible to have that kind of audience to be able to tell our story, the startup, the solution. It was pretty incredible. I think the UAE is one of the powerhouses of the Middle East in terms of football and there were a lot of relevant questions in terms of our data accuracy."

Dr K S Nanjunda Rao of Co-Founder, Novacret, said, "We have developed a low-carbon, green cement as an alternative to conventional cement... Among the four pillars the UAE wants to achieve in CUPA is a sustainable environment; the UAE would like to use low-carbon building materials, and our low-carbon green cement fits well with their aspirations."

Strengthening the UAE-India Innovation Corridor

The event underscored the growing synergy between India's innovation ecosystem and the UAE's ambition to become a global hub for technology, sustainability, and future-ready industries. Since its launch in June 2025, the UAE-India Startup Series has attracted over 10,000 applications from across India, signalling strong demand for UAE expansion. With a significant number of applicants aligning with Hub71's priority sectors, including FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, mobility and advanced technologies, it demonstrates the strategic fit between India's innovation strengths and Abu Dhabi's sector-focused technology agenda.

By aligning CEPA's policy framework with Hub71's founder-centred ecosystem, the partnership streamlines market entry, accelerates go-to-market pathways, and unlocks new investment flows between two complementary innovation economies, an official release added. The agreement also establishes a practical framework for cross-referring high-impact startups between UICC and Hub71, enabling soft landings in both Abu Dhabi and India. Referred founders will receive support across company setup, regulatory facilitation, mentorship, market access and introductions to investors and partners. Eligible startups may also be considered for grants, incentive programmes and partnership-led scaling opportunities, further strengthening the UAE-India innovation corridor.

This partnership is the latest in a series of cross-border initiatives led by Hub71 to position Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for international growth. By enabling two-way access routes for founders and expanding collaboration under CEPA, Hub71 continues advancing its mission to connect ambitious startups with global markets and convert bilateral cooperation into measurable technology and economic outcomes. (ANI)