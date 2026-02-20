Stock Market May Open Weak Today: Investors Track Key Stocks Closely
Share Market Today: The Indian stock market is expected to fall on Friday due to mixed global cues and geopolitical tensions. After Thursday's fall, several stocks will be in focus today due to their own news.
Indian Share Market on Friday
Share Market Today: Indian indices are set to open lower Friday due to mixed global cues and US-Iran tensions. Gift Nifty trends also point to a slow start for the benchmark index.
Indian Share Market
On Thursday, the Indian stock market broke its three-day winning streak. The Sensex fell 1.48% to 82,498.14, and the Nifty 50 dropped 1.41% to 25,454.35, below the 25,500 mark.
You can keep an eye on these stocks today-
JSW Infrastructure
JSW Infra will be in focus after announcing it will consider fundraising via a QIP or rights issue. This move aims to support future expansion and strengthen its balance sheet.
Zydus Lifesciences
Zydus Lifesciences received a positive update after the USFDA completed its inspection of the Ahmedabad injectable plant without any observations. This boosts regulatory compliance.
RailTel Corporation of India
RailTel has secured a new railway signaling order worth ₹36 crore. This order improves revenue visibility and strengthens its position in railway infrastructure projects.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering
Texmaco Rail has signed a joint venture agreement with RVNL. The JV will focus on rolling stock and EPC projects, with Texmaco holding a 49% stake. This partnership could enhance long-term growth.
CIE Automotive India
CIE Automotive reported mixed Q3 FY26 results. Revenue grew 13.4% year-over-year, though margins remained largely flat. Profit increased by 12%, reflecting stable operational performance.
IRCTC
Dividend-related stocks: IRCTC, Power Finance Corp, Info Edge, Alkem Labs
Shares of IRCTC, PFC, Info Edge, and Alkem Labs will trade ex-dividend today. These stocks may see price adjustments and higher trading activity.
Stallion India Fluorochemicals
The company's rights issue opens today. Eligible shareholders can subscribe to shares at ₹99 per share in a 19:41 ratio. Rights issues are watched closely for their impact.
Gaudium IVF IPO
The Gaudium IVF IPO opens today, aiming to raise ₹165 crore. IPOs often spark interest in related healthcare stocks.
Note: Stock market investing is risky. This is for info only. Consult experts before investing.
