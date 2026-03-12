Union Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with global leaders from Lockheed Martin, BowerGroupAsia, and HSBC to bolster India's manufacturing capabilities and deepen its integration into global supply chains and the Indo-Pacific region.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday engaged in a series of high-level meetings with global industry leaders and international delegations. The meetings were inclined towards bolstering India's manufacturing capabilities and deepening its integration into global supply chains. The discussions focused on expanding investment partnerships and enhancing India's role as a critical hub in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a key engagement with the aerospace sector, the Union Minister met with Greg Ulmer, President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "A constructive meeting with Mr. Greg Ulmer, President of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, and the accompanying delegation. Discussed avenues to deepen manufacturing partnerships, enhance industrial collaboration, and support the expansion of India's rapidly evolving aviation ecosystem," Goyal said on X.

The Minister also met Ernie Bower, President, CEO, and Founder of BowerGroupAsia. "Minister @PiyushGoyal held a meeting with Mr. Ernie Bower, President, CEO & Founder at BowerGroupAsia. They discussed opportunities to expand investment & business partnerships, as India continues to play a significant role in the Indo-Pacific region & global supply chains," Piyush Goyal Office said on X.

Furthering the focus on economic integration, Goyal held a separate interaction with David Quarrey, Group Head of Public Affairs at HSBC. "Minister @PiyushGoyal held a productive interaction with David Quarrey, Group Head of Public Affairs at HSBC. They explored opportunities to further deepen trade and investment ties, strengthen integration into global value chains, and enhance collaboration in advancing India's growth and innovation ecosystem," Piyush Goyal Office said on X.

Highlighting the government's efforts to significantly expand India's agri exports, Goyal said on X, "Giving a further boost to India's agri exports, @APEDADOC has today facilitated the export of 25 MT of Assam's GI-tagged Joha Rice to the UK & Italy. Joha Rice, known for its rich nutritional value & unique heritage, became a GI-tagged product in 2017. This export reflects the Modi Government's continued efforts to significantly expand India's agri exports, unlocking new global markets & ensure better incomes for farmers."

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking at the 40th edition of AAHAR, the International Food & Hospitality Fair in New Delhi, Goyal stated that expanding global trade agreements will open new opportunities for India's farmers, fishermen, and MSMEs as the nation secures "preferential market" status across major international economies. He noted that India today covers two-thirds of global trade with "preferential market access" for Indian goods and services, making the country a "very attractive investment destination."

"I'm confident our farmers, fishermen and MSMEs are going to have huge opportunities and a plethora of doors are going to open for you," the Minister said.

The Union Minister noted that nine Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) finalised in the last three and a half years have opened doors to 38 developed and prosperous countries where a large market is awaiting Indian businesses. (ANI)