Newmont’s outlook puts the focus on gold supply and rising gold prices while production remains tight.

Newmont said that the average realized gold price for the fourth quarter was $4,216 and attributable gold production in the quarter fell nearly 24% to 1.45 million ounces.

The company expects total attributable production of 5.3 million ounces in 2026.

COO Natascha Viljoen said the outlook reflects year-on-year changes driven by the planned mine sequencing at Ahafo South, Peñasquito, and Cadia.

Newmont Corp. on Thursday forecast 2026 gold production below last year’s levels, putting investors on edge but sparking retail optimism about the metal's tight supply and a jump in gold prices.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares of Newmont were down nearly 4% in aftermarket trading, likely snapping a two-day gaining streak if momentum holds into trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock has gained nearly 26% so far this year and jumped 173% in 2025, driven by strong demand for gold amid geopolitical tensions and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts.

The company said it expects total attributable production in 2026 of 5.3 million ounces, including 3.9 million ounces from managed operations and 1.4 million ounces from non-managed operations. In 2025, the company reported producing 5.89 million ounces of gold.

Production Issues At Newmont

Chief Operating Officer Natascha Viljoen said the outlook for 2026 reflects year-on-year changes driven by planned mine sequencing at Ahafo South, Peñasquito, and Cadia, as well as the production impact from the Boddington bushfires in December.

“We are pleased to report that the recovery following the fires is going well, and our team has successfully repaired the critical water supply infrastructure, and processing operations have now restarted at full levels,” she said, adding that the guidance also incorporated lower-than-expected ounces from Nevada Gold Mines and Pueblo Viejo, as indicated by the managing partner.

Viljoen said that 2026 represents a trough in the company’s production cycle due to planned mine sequencing across several operations, as it positions the portfolio to return to production growth in 2027 and beyond, maintaining a longer-term outlook of nearly six million ounces of gold and 150,000 tonnes of copper annually.

Newmont Earnings Snapshot

The company expects to invest about $1.4 billion in 2026 as it pushes ahead with major projects in execution, continues feasibility study work at Red Chris, and progresses mine life extensions at Lihir and Cerro Negro. “We expect 55% of total spend to be weighted to the second half of the year, primarily due to the start of the work on the Lihir nearshore barrier,” Viljoen added.

Newmont said that the average realized gold price for the fourth quarter was $4,216, and attributable gold production in the quarter fell nearly 24% to 1.45 million ounces. The company's adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.52, compared with Wall Street expectations of $1.87, according to data from Fiscal AI.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Newmont jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A user on Stocktwits said that the largest miners are having trouble raising annual production levels, and that this “could be interpreted as a good thing,” as supply is not infinite and is becoming harder to find.

In the last 24 hours, the retail message volumes on the stock jumped 950% on the platform. A bullish user noted that gold prices being at record levels should offset the company’s weak guidance.

Shares of Newmont have surged nearly 177% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<