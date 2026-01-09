Salary, DA Still Frozen? Here's What's Delaying the 8th Pay Commission
The wait for the 8th Pay Commission seems endless for government employees. The deadline for salary and DA hikes has already passed. Why didn't salary and DA increase from January 1? The government revealed the real reason! How much longer to wait?
Government employees
Government employees had high hopes for January 2026, thinking extra money would hit their accounts at the start of the new year. But those hopes were dashed.
8th Pay Commission
Everyone expected a significant salary and pension hike under the 8th Pay Commission from Jan 1, 2026. But, it didn't happen. Naturally, the question is, how much longer to wait? Let's find out.
New pay commission
Why didn't the salary increase from January 1?
Usually, a new pay commission is implemented every 10 years. Following this, the govt said the 8th Pay Commission's suggestions would apply from Jan 1, 2026.
8th Pay Commission
However, the commission's recommendations are not yet available. Until the report is submitted and approved, the new salary can't be implemented. That's why there was no change after Jan 1.
Central Pay Commission
The govt has approved the 8th Central Pay Commission. Retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai will chair it. Employees hoped for a quick salary hike after its formation, but it hasn't happened yet.
Arrears?
As per govt rules, even if the new salary is implemented later, arrears will be calculated from Jan 1, 2026. Employees can expect to receive back pay from that date.
Wages
Experts predict a significant salary increase. Economist Prof. Rajnish Klar says the govt might raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 50,000 per month.
Salary Level
The maximum salary level might also increase to around Rs 1 crore per year (gross). If this happens, it will bring government salaries closer to the private sector.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.