Global oil prices moved higher on Tuesday as fresh attacks targeted energy infrastructure in the Middle East. The rise came after Iran launched new strikes affecting crude-producing regions, increasing fears of supply disruption.

International benchmark Brent Crude Oil climbed around 2 percent to $102.16 per barrel. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate rose about 1.7 percent to $95.08 per barrel.

The gains followed a sharp fall on Monday, when prices dropped after the head of the International Energy Agency suggested that more oil reserves could be released if needed.