8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Govt Employees Get Raise?
8th Pay Commission: The central government has approved the formation of the Eighth Central Pay Commission under the chairmanship of retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The new salary is likely to be effective from January 1, 2026.
Approval given for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: The govt approved the 8th Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Desai. The team is set, but recommendations are still pending.
Why wasn't the salary increased from January 1, 2026?
The biggest confusion is the date. New salaries can't be implemented until the commission's report is approved. Jan 1, 2026, was a tentative date, not final. No report, no revision.
When will the final decision of the Eighth Pay Commission be announced?
No specific timeline is set. Experts think the government won't delay much, as more delays mean more arrears and financial pressure. A quick decision is expected post-report.
How much could the salary increase be?
No official figures yet. Experts suggest the minimum salary might rise from ₹18,000 to ₹50,000. Top-level packages could near ₹1 crore, closing the gap with private sector pay.
Will arrears be paid?
Yes, arrears are expected. Like past commissions, the new salary will be effective from Jan 1, 2026, even if implemented later. This is a big relief for pensioners.
