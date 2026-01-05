8th Pay Commission Update: Panel Stuck in Slow Lane, Pay Hike Unlikely Before 2027
Although there's speculation about the formation of the Eighth Pay Commission, there's no confirmed news yet. Drawing from past pay commissions, it's thought that its formation and implementation of recommendations could take until 2027 or 2028.
8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission has been in the news since last year. It was supposed to be formed in February and effective from Jan 1, but there's still no update.
7th Pay Commission
A pay commission is formed every 10 years. The 7th was in 2016, so the 8th is due in 2026. But new reports suggest bad news and a longer wait for employees.
Pay hike
Pay hikes are implemented after the commission's report is accepted by the government. Given the current pace, many feel this process might not be complete until after 2027.
Pay Commission
Past pay panels took 2-3 years. The 6th Commission, formed in 2006, was implemented in 2008. The 7th Pay Commission also took nearly 3 years to be fully implemented.
Revised salary
There's no confirmed news yet. Employees might get the revised salary by late 2027 or early 2028, effective from Jan 1, with the difference paid as arrears.
