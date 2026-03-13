Retirement Plan: Earn Rs 1 Lakh Monthly with These Government Schemes
Worried about money after retirement? You can get up to ₹1 lakh every month. Find out how to sign up for these fantastic government schemes for senior citizens.
Many people worry about a steady income source after they retire. Managing daily expenses gets tough without a fixed income. But there's no need to stress. Experts say senior citizens can earn up to ₹1 lakh per month by investing smartly in a few Central Government savings schemes.
These schemes offer higher interest rates and have low risk. That's why many retired individuals choose them as a safe investment option. One such popular scheme is the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS).
The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is one of the most popular government plans. Currently, this scheme gives an interest of about 8.2%. If you deposit a fixed amount, you get the interest amount every three months. It's a safe and profitable option for retirees.
The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is another great option. In this scheme, you deposit a lump sum amount and earn a monthly income through interest. Currently, the scheme offers an interest rate of about 7.4%. It's very popular among those who want a regular monthly income.
Investors can also get good returns from the Reserve Bank of India's Floating Rate Savings Bonds. The interest rate on these bonds can change over time, but currently, you can get around 8% interest. Many people invest in these bonds for safety.
So, how much do you need to invest to earn ₹1 lakh a month? According to experts' calculations, if you invest about ₹1.5 crore across these different government schemes, you can get around ₹12 lakh in interest annually. This means you can earn up to ₹1 lakh per month.
Before you invest, you must keep a few things in mind. It's better to divide your money across different schemes instead of putting it all in one. Also, remember that interest rates can change in the future, and long-term inflation can affect your returns.
