The Aadhaar card is a super important ID for every Indian citizen. You need it for everything from bank accounts and mobile SIMs to government schemes. But many cards have mistakes in the name, date of birth, or address. The government has now brought in new rules for making these changes.

UIDAI's new rules are strict. You can change your name on the Aadhaar card only two times in your entire life. For your date of birth, you get only one chance to correct it. Officials say this will stop people from misusing the system and making endless changes. Good news is, there's no limit on changing your address.