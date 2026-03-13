New Aadhaar Rules: Name Can Be Changed Only Twice, DOB Once
The Indian government has introduced new, stricter rules for updating Aadhaar card details. Under new UIDAI guidelines, you can now only change your name twice and your date of birth once in a lifetime, although there is no limit on address changes.
Aadhaar Update Rules
The Aadhaar card is a super important ID for every Indian citizen. You need it for everything from bank accounts and mobile SIMs to government schemes. But many cards have mistakes in the name, date of birth, or address. The government has now brought in new rules for making these changes.
UIDAI's new rules are strict. You can change your name on the Aadhaar card only two times in your entire life. For your date of birth, you get only one chance to correct it. Officials say this will stop people from misusing the system and making endless changes. Good news is, there's no limit on changing your address.
Aadhaar Update New Condition
New Restrictions for Aadhaar Card Update
