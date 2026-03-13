IndianOil reassures the public of normal fuel supply and operational stability in India amid a global energy crisis, while a UBS report flags risks for oil marketing companies due to volatile crude prices and controlled retail fuel pricing.

IndianOil Showcases Operational Stability

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) today shared a glimpse of its operational stability amidst a deepening international energy crisis. The state-run oil major took to social media on Friday to highlight the calm efficiency at its flagship outlets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Providing a live snapshot from the ground, the corporation said on its X account, "Normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations. While the world faces its worst energy crisis in modern history -- this is what an IndianOil fuel station looks like today. COCO BKC, Mumbai Shot at 10 AM -- peak morning hours. No panic. No rush. Just business as usual. Global Crisis. India Delivers."

By showcasing "normal day. Normal supply. Normal operations," IndianOil aims to reassure the public that the country's fuel security is well-managed and robust. The visual evidence of a steady, orderly flow of vehicles at one of Mumbai's most critical junctions showcase strategic planning behind India's energy infrastructure.

UBS Report Highlights Risks for Oil Marketing Companies

A recent report by UBS showcased rising risks for India's state-owned oil marketing companies as crude oil market volatility intensifies due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. According to UBS Global Research, the recent rally in crude prices and refining margins is creating conditions similar to the disruptions seen during the 2022 oil market shock.

Vulnerability to Marketing Margins

The brokerage said Indian oil marketing companies are structurally vulnerable to higher crude prices because their earnings are heavily exposed to fuel marketing margins. UBS said integrated margins for Indian state-owned oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, could come under pressure if crude prices remain elevated while domestic retail fuel prices stay largely unchanged.

Impact of Retail Pricing Controls

The brokerage noted that OMCs have limited flexibility to pass on higher crude costs to consumers due to the government's influence over retail fuel pricing. As a result, rising crude prices directly compress marketing margins, which account for a significant portion of profits for these companies.

Geopolitical Factors and Price Forecasts

UBS said geopolitical disruptions in the West Asia region could push crude prices higher in the near term. The bank has raised its short-term oil price forecasts, estimating crude could average around USD71 per barrel in the second quarter of 2026 and around USD 72 per barrel for the full year. (ANI)