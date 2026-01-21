Republic Day Holiday Plans: 5 Visa-Free International Trips for Indians
Republic Day long weekend: This guide explores five stunning countries—Thailand, Maldives, Mauritius, Philippines, and Malaysia—that offer visa-free entry for Indian passport holders.
Republic Day holiday
With the Republic Day holiday creating a long weekend, you can plan a great, low-cost trip abroad by taking just a day or two off. Let's check out 5 affordable countries that offer visa-free entry for Indians.
Thailand
Thailand is a hot spot for Indians with 60-day visa-free entry. You can even get a 30-day extension. Must-sees: Bangkok street food, Chiang Mai's old town, and Phuket's beaches.
Maldives
A celeb favorite, the Maldives offers Indians visa on arrival for 30 days. It's a top bucket-list spot! Must-dos: Snorkel in Maafushi, take a seaplane ride, or relax in a villa.
Mauritius
Mauritius is a dream spot with 90-day visa-free entry for Indians, perfect for long trips. Enjoy beaches and trekking. Must-sees: La Vallée Des Couleurs and Le Morne Brabant.
Philippines
The Philippines is a favorite, offering 14-day visa-free entry. Or get 30 days with a valid US/UK/Schengen/Japan visa. Must-sees: Palawan's lakes and Cebu's coral reefs.
Malaysia
Malaysia is a dream mix of food, nature, and shopping. Indians get 30-day visa-free entry until Dec 2026. Must-sees: Petronas Towers, Langkawi beaches, and Penang street art.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.