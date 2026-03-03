How to Become Rich in India: 5 Wealth Secrets Most People Ignore
Think becoming a crorepati is impossible? Not at all! With the right financial planning and some discipline, even a regular person can save ₹1 crore in 16 years. We've got the secrets right here!
Image Credit : Google
Many of us complain, 'I earn well, but the money just vanishes!' Becoming rich isn't about luck, boss. It's a habit. Hard work alone won't cut it. The real trick is knowing how to make your money work for you. Here are 5 secrets to help you hit that ₹1 crore mark in 16 years.
Image Credit : Getty
Secret 1: Strategically break your debt
If your EMIs are more than 30% of your income, you can never build serious wealth. First, make a plan to clear all your old loans as quickly as possible. Your investments will only start growing fast once you are completely debt-free.
Image Credit : Getty
Secret 2: Plug the 'holes' in your income
Think of your income like water in a bucket. If there are holes, the bucket will never fill up, no matter how much you pour in. To track your spending, use the simple 3-account system:1. Income Account: For your salary.2. Expense Account: For essentials like rent and groceries only.3. Investment Account: Never, ever touch the money in this account.
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Secret 3: Don't fear market ups and downs
The stock market will go up and down in the short term. That's normal. Don't get scared and pull out your money. You have to be like a marathon runner—just keep going to reach the finish line. Patience and a cool head are what will get you to that ₹1 crore goal.
Image Credit : Gemini
Secret 4: The magical '16:13:16' formula
Here's a simple formula that many people miss. Just invest ₹16,000 every month in mutual funds that give an average return of 13%. If you do this continuously for 16 years, the power of compounding will turn your investment into a cool ₹1 crore.
Image Credit : Gemini
Secret 5: The secret weapon called 'Step-up'
Think 16 years is too long? No problem. Use the 'Step-up' method. Just increase your monthly investment by 13% every year. For example, if you invest ₹16,000 a month this year, increase it to ₹18,080 next year after your salary hike. Do this, and you can become a crorepati in just 13 years!
Image Credit : Getty
Becoming rich is financial discipline
Becoming rich isn't some magic trick. It's all about financial discipline, which is completely in your hands. The small steps you take today can completely change your life 16 years from now.
