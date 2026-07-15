Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd reported an 8.4% YoY decline in Q1 net profit to Rs 2.84 crore. Revenue also fell 18.4% to Rs 14.92 crore, attributed to the completion of certain fixed-term contracts during the quarter ended June 30.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL) on Wednesday reported a decline in both its net profit and revenue for the quarter ended June 30, as the completion of certain fixed-term contracts weighed on revenue during the period.

Q1 Consolidated Financials

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.84 crore for the first quarter of FY2026-27, down 8.4 per cent from Rs 3.10 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On a sequential basis, net profit rose from Rs 2.06 crore in the January-March quarter.

Consolidated total income declined 18.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.92 crore, compared with Rs 18.28 crore in the year-ago period. However, it increased from Rs 13.72 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

The company attributed the decline in revenue to the completion of certain fixed-term contracts during the quarter.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), including the share of profit from an associate, stood at Rs 2.70 crore, compared with Rs 4.37 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while profit before tax came in at Rs 3.03 crore, down from Rs 4.01 crore a year earlier.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, RIIL reported a net profit of Rs 2.57 crore, almost unchanged from Rs 2.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. Standalone total income also declined 18.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14.92 crore from Rs 18.28 crore, although it improved from Rs 13.72 crore in the previous quarter. Standalone EBITDA stood at Rs 3.06 crore, while profit before tax was Rs 2.72 crore during the quarter.

Business Operations and Outlook

The company said it continues to provide infrastructure support services, including the transportation of petroleum products and raw water through pipelines, along with other support services primarily to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

It added that it currently has no expansion plans.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited is engaged in developing and operating industrial infrastructure and related support services. The company primarily owns and operates pipeline infrastructure used for transporting petroleum products and water, serving the operational requirements of Reliance Industries. RIIL is part of the broader Reliance Group ecosystem and functions as an infrastructure services company supporting RIL's refining and petrochemical operations through its pipeline and utility assets. (ANI)