PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna: Get 300 units free electricity, Rs 78,000 subsidy

Get 300 units of free electricity and a subsidy of up to Rs. 78,000 under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna. Two new payment options have been introduced for rooftop solar panel installations as per the new guidelines.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Free Electricity

A major update has been released regarding the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, which was launched with the aim of providing free electricity to the people. The government has issued new guidelines for this. This has made it even easier to take advantage of this scheme. Under this government scheme, along with 300 units of free electricity, a subsidy of up to Rs 78,000 is also available. According to the latest announcement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has approved two more payment options for installing solar panels on your rooftop under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. Let's see how these will be beneficial.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: New Payment Options

Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy of the Central Government has approved the use of two new payment options in this scheme. In the new guidelines related to this scheme, those who want to install solar panels on their rooftop can start taking advantage of this scheme under the new payment plan without spending a single rupee. The government's objective is that the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana should not face any shortage of funds during the expenses incurred in installing solar power panels.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Payment Models

Looking at the operating methods of the two new payment models under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, under the first RESCO model, a third-party organization will install solar power panels on your rooftop, and you won't have to pay a single paisa to install it. In this method, after the panel is installed, you will have to pay for the electricity you use through the solar power panel. Apart from this, in the second ULA (Usage-Led Integration) model, DISCOMs or state government-recommended companies will install solar power panels in your home. You don't have to spend any money for this either.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: New Guidelines

Under the new guidelines brought by the government, beneficiaries will now get more convenience. The process has been made more transparent through the national portal. Through this, the beneficiary can get the benefit of their subsidy in every situation. In the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) to de-risk investment in RESCO-based grid-connected rooftop solar panels in residential areas.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: Subsidy & Application

How much subsidy will be available? Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna in February 2024. Under this scheme, up to 300 units of free electricity are available, along with which a strong subsidy is also provided by the government for installing a solar roof on your house. When installing a solar roof, the government directly transfers the money to the bank account. This reduces the burden of installing solar panels. The government provides a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for a panel up to 2 kW and Rs 48,000 for a panel above 3 kW. How to apply? If you want to apply online, you can visit the official website https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in. You can register with your complete information. Apart from this, if you want to register offline, you can go to the nearest post office and register.

Latest Videos