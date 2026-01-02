No Star Label, No Sale! New Central Rule for Appliances from 2026; Check Details
From January 1, 2026, the central government has implemented a new energy-saving rule. Through this, star rating labeling has been made mandatory for many electrical appliances like washing machines, fridges, and ACs.
Central Government's New Rule
Starting in 2026, a new government rule helps you save money. It lets you see an appliance's electricity use beforehand, helping you cut costs and make smarter choices.
Star Rating Mandatory
Checking the star rating label is now a must. 5-star items are more energy-efficient. This rule, from Jan 1, 2026, covers appliances like fridges, ACs, and TVs.
