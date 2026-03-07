Bank of Baroda becomes India's first bank to raise domestic Green Infrastructure Bonds, securing ₹10,000 crore for sustainable projects. The issue was oversubscribed 3x, highlighting strong investor confidence and a 'greenium' for the bank.

Bank of Baroda has officially become the first bank in the country to successfully raise Green Infrastructure Bonds within the domestic market. The state-owned lender announced a significant capital boost aimed specifically at environmental initiatives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Posting on its X account, the bank said, "Bank of Baroda becomes first bank in India to raise Green Infrastructure Bonds in the domestic market."

Historic Bond Issuance and Investor Confidence

According to the bank, it "successfully raised ₹10,000 crore through Series I Long-Term Green Infrastructure Bonds with a 7-year tenure at a coupon rate of 7.10% p.a."

The bank highlighted that "the issue received bids worth ₹16,415 crore, more than 3x the base issue size of ₹5,000 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence and a clear 'greenium' for the Bank's commitment to sustainable finance."

Dr Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda, stated that the strong demand and attractive pricing demonstrate investors' confidence in the Bank and its commitment to green and sustainable growth as part of its ESG journey.

Funding for Green Projects

The bank also noted that the capital that is raised is earmarked for specific ecological goals. The bank confirmed that "the proceeds will fund eligible green projects under the Bank's Green Financing Framework, including renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure."

'AAA' Rating Reassures Investors

Investors were further reassured by the high credit quality of the offering. The bank noted that "the bonds are rated 'AAA' with a stable outlook by CARE Ratings and ICRA," placing them in the highest safety category for domestic debt instruments.

By pioneering this domestic green bond, Bank of Baroda has not only fortified its own balance sheet but has also set a benchmark for other Indian financial institutions to follow in the pursuit of sustainable development goals. (ANI)