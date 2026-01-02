India's auto sector gears up for a busy 2026 with new EV and ICE launches. Key models include the new Kia Seltos, Hyundai VENUE HX5+, Maruti's debut EV e-Vitara, Tata Sierra EV, a new Renault Duster, and the Mahindra XUV 7XO.

The Indian automotive sector is preparing for a series of high-profile vehicle launches scheduled for early 2026, signalling a competitive shift across the electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. Leading manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Kia, Renault, and Mahindra, are likely to launch new models and significant updates to existing portfolios as they aim to capture consumer interest in the new year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Recent SUV Market Updates

In the mid-SUV category, Kia India has already launched the second-generation All-New Kia Seltos, priced from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). According to a Kia press release, the new model is larger than its predecessor, with a length of 4,460 mm and a wheelbase of 2,690 mm to enhance cabin space. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director & CEO of Kia India, stated, "With this new generation, our intent is clear--to redefine the mid-SUV segment by raising standards across space, safety, technology and overall ownership experience, while delivering exceptional value to our customers." He noted that the strategic approach positions the company to regain momentum in a critical SUV segment.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has also expanded its lineup with the HX5+ variant of the Hyundai VENUE, priced at INR 9,99,900 (ex-showroom). This variant features a 1.2L petrol engine and includes quad-beam LED headlamps and a wireless smartphone charger. Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "The all-new Hyundai VENUE has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers, with more than 50,000 bookings already received. The introduction of the new HX5+ variant enhances all-new VENUE's value proposition with added comfort and convenience features that align with evolving customer expectations."

Upcoming Electric Vehicle Debuts

Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, this month. The SUV is set to feature a minimalist design and include a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, and ventilated front seats. It is touted to offer two battery pack options, 48.8 kWh and 61.1 kWh, with a projected range of up to 500 km on a single charge.

Similarly, Tata Motors is also expected to launch the Sierra EV early this year. Built on the new Acti.ev + platform, the Sierra EV expects to offer a 500 km range and an all-wheel-drive option, reviving an iconic brand name in the electric space.

Other Notable ICE Launches

Other notable entries include the new generation Renault Duster, which is likely to debut on January 26 with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine and ADAS technology. Additionally, Mahindra has also announced the date of its XUV 7XO launch on January 5. The XUV 7XO is a revamped version of the XUV700, sharing design elements and features with the XEV 9S while retaining its internal combustion engine as the XUV700.