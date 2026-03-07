On International Women's Day, industry leaders from tech and finance call for stronger mentorship, skill development, and inclusive workplaces to unlock the full potential of women in the innovation economy, stressing it is key for resilient businesses.

As the world marks International Women's Day, industry leaders say the progress must be supported with stronger mentorship, inclusive workplaces and skill development to unlock the full potential of women in the innovation economy.

Women leaders across India's technology, digital services and climate finance sectors emphasised the importance of creating ecosystems that enable more women to enter and grow within emerging industries. They noted that empowering women through leadership opportunities, digital skills and access to professional networks is essential not only for gender equality but also for building resilient and future-ready businesses.

Perspectives from the Tech Sector

Pallavi Katiyar, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Tech Mahindra, emphasised the need to create ecosystems that support women's advancement in emerging technology areas. "The International Women's Day theme, 'Give to Gain', reinforces the value of sharing knowledge, opportunities and leadership to drive innovation in the digital economy. At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to creating inclusive technology ecosystems by supporting women's advancement across AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity. Through digital upskilling, mentorship, and leadership development initiatives, we enable more women to take active roles in shaping innovation-led growth."

According to Katiyar, empowering diverse talent strengthens organisations by improving representation, enhancing problem-solving and helping companies build more resilient, future-ready digital enterprises.

Echoing similar views, Bhagwati Chhabbarwal Shetty, CHRO at Comviva, said sustainable progress comes when organisations invest in people and build systems that allow women to grow into leadership roles. She highlighted the importance of practical steps such as mentorship, support for women returning to the workforce and providing visibility on high-impact work.

"Inclusion improves when collaboration is rewarded, and people feel safe to speak up. At Comviva, we focus on practical actions that help women grow into leadership: through merit-led opportunities, continuous learning, and visibility on high-impact work," she said.

Leaders also pointed to the role of digital inclusion and access to skills in expanding opportunities for women across communities. Manisha Dubey, Head of IDEMIA India Foundation and Vice President for Marketing Communications and Brand at IDEMIA said, "At IDEMIA India Foundation, we are committed to advancing digital inclusion by equipping women with future-ready skills in technology and innovation."

"Our initiatives focus on access to learning, mentorship, and meaningful career pathways, especially for those from underserved backgrounds," she noted.

Simmi Dhamija, Chief Operating Officer at AIONOS, said companies must also recognise the business case for gender diversity, particularly as organisations enter the next phase of technology-led transformation. "Companies with gender-diverse leadership are significantly more likely to outperform financially, yet women remain underrepresented in executive roles. The real question for businesses today is simple: how much potential are we leaving untapped by not bringing more women into leadership," she said.

Expanding Roles in Emerging Sectors

Beyond the technology sector, women leaders are also playing an increasingly important role in shaping emerging areas such as climate finance and clean energy. Vasudha Madhavan, Founder and CEO of Ostara Advisors, said more women entrepreneurs and investors are entering climate-focused sectors and helping drive solutions for a low-carbon economy.

"The climate transition needs diverse leadership, and there is immense scope for women to shape how capital, technology, and policy come together to build the next generation of sustainable businesses," she added.

Industry leaders noted that empowering women through mentorship, access to opportunities and leadership development remains central to driving innovation, sustainability and inclusive economic growth as the world celebrates International Women's Day. (ANI)