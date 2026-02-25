No Money in Your Account? You May Still Withdraw Up to Rs 10,000; Here's How
What if you have zero balance in your account but urgently need ₹10,000? It sounds impossible, right? But thanks to a special central government scheme, it's totally possible.
No Money in Your Account?
Withdraw Rs 10,000
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
Jan Dhan accounts
How to avail it?
To get this ₹10,000 facility through a Jan Dhan account, you must meet some important conditions:
1. Your account must be at least 6 months old with satisfactory transactions.
2. Your age should be between 18 and 65 years (earlier it was 18-60).
3. Only one member per family can get this OD, and women are usually given preference.
4. Linking your Aadhaar card to the account is compulsory.
Overdraft
Is it a loan?
More details
Zero balance
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.