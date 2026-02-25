To get this ₹10,000 facility through a Jan Dhan account, you must meet some important conditions:

1. Your account must be at least 6 months old with satisfactory transactions.

2. Your age should be between 18 and 65 years (earlier it was 18-60).

3. Only one member per family can get this OD, and women are usually given preference.

4. Linking your Aadhaar card to the account is compulsory.