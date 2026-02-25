1 4 Image Credit : Meta AI

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

The Central Government runs the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). The scheme first started in 2010 and got its new name in 2017. Its main goal is to give financial aid to pregnant women and lactating mothers for nutritious food. It also aims to increase awareness about health services and promote positive thinking about the girl child. Under this scheme, the government gives ₹5,000 to first-time mothers. If a woman has a daughter for her second child, she gets ₹6,000. This money can be used to provide nutritious food for both the mother and the baby.