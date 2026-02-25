Rs 5,000 Aid for Pregnant Women Under PM Matru Vandana Yojana: Who Can Apply?
The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is a government scheme that gives financial help to pregnant women. It's all about promoting better nutrition, health, and a positive mindset towards women.
Image Credit : Meta AI
Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana
The Central Government runs the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). The scheme first started in 2010 and got its new name in 2017. Its main goal is to give financial aid to pregnant women and lactating mothers for nutritious food. It also aims to increase awareness about health services and promote positive thinking about the girl child. Under this scheme, the government gives ₹5,000 to first-time mothers. If a woman has a daughter for her second child, she gets ₹6,000. This money can be used to provide nutritious food for both the mother and the baby.
Image Credit : Getty
Benefits of the scheme
Under this scheme, women get ₹5,000 during their first pregnancy. The government gives the first instalment of ₹3,000 when you register the pregnancy. You get the second instalment of ₹2,000 after registering the birth. If a girl child is born during the second pregnancy, the government gives ₹6,000. This amount is transferred directly to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked bank or post office account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
Image Credit : Getty
Which women will benefit?
A pregnant woman must be at least 19 years old to apply. Also, the family's annual income should be less than ₹8 lakh. If a woman has an MNREGA card or gets benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, she is eligible for this scheme. Women with an e-Shram card, BPL card, or those who are differently-abled can also apply. Remember, you must submit the application within 270 days of childbirth, or you'll miss the chance.
Image Credit : Getty
How to apply?
You can apply online for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). Just visit the official website at pmmvy.wcd.gov.in and upload documents like your Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and MCP card. You can also submit the form offline at your nearest Anganwadi or health centre. Forms 1A, 1B, and 1C are for the different instalments. The government has recently simplified the application process so every woman can benefit. If you face any problems, just contact the helpline number. This scheme not only gives financial help but also promotes a healthy motherhood journey.
