Subhadra Yojana: Odisha Women Can Get Rs 10,000 Annually, Know How to Apply
The government has launched the Subhadra Yojana for the financial empowerment of women. Under this scheme, eligible women will receive an annual amount of ₹10,000 in two installments.
News about the Subhadra Yojana is out. It's a women-centric scheme by the Odisha government to financially empower women. It helps them start businesses or manage family costs.
How to benefit from Subhadra Yojana?
To benefit from Subhadra Yojana, you must be a woman from Odisha, aged 18-60. You must be from a BPL or low-income family. Government employees are not eligible for this scheme.
Aadhaar card, Voter ID, bank passbook, photo, income and caste certificates, and a mobile number are needed to get the benefits of the Subhadra Yojana.
You can apply online for the Subhadra Yojana at subhadra.gov.in. Register, provide personal info, upload necessary documents, and then submit the form.
