user
user icon

Multibagger alert! THIS stock delivered 4800% returns in 5 years: Are you holding it?

This stock has given investors a 4800 percent return in the last 5 years. Experienced investor Vijay Kedia also has investments in this share. He owns 24.50 lakh shares of the company, which is about 1.09% of the shares.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Stock Return: There are many big stocks in the stock market that have created fortunes. This stock has given investors a 4800 percent return in the last 5 years. Vijay Kedia invested here.

article_image2

What does Elecon Engineering do? They make power transmission solutions and gearboxes. The company meets needs in steel, fertilizer, cement, coal, power plants, and ports.


article_image3

It was started 73 years ago in 1951 in Goregaon, Mumbai by the late Ishwarbhai B. Patel. The company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in June 1962 and NSE in 2006.

article_image4

Currently, its business is spread across many countries outside India. Profit increased in the October-December quarter for Elecon Engineering company.

article_image5

The company's revenue was recorded at Rs 446.32 crore. Market cap was Rs 10,396 crore. Share of Rs 9 crossed 463. Elecon Engineering's share price was around Rs 9.40 five years ago.

article_image6

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, its stock increased by about 1 percent and crossed Rs 463. An investment of Rs 2 lakh has made him a millionaire in Elecon Engineering stock. The value of his investment has increased to Rs 98.57 lakh i.e. almost Rs 1 crore.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian hospitality sector to see 7-8% revenue growth in FY26 amid tourism rebound: Report AJR

Indian hospitality sector to see 7-8% revenue growth in FY26 amid tourism rebound: Report

India not a tariff abuser, Modi govt will handle trade tensions: Ex-US official AJR

India not a tariff abuser, Modi govt will handle trade tensions: Ex-US official

India faces $6 billion export loss to US due to 10% tariffs, could rise to $31 billion at 25%: Emkay AJR

India faces $6 billion export loss to US due to 10% tariffs, could rise to $31 billion at 25%: Emkay

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade ddr

India's economic surge: How GDP doubled to $4.2 trillion in a decade

Recent Stories

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift NTI

April 2025 Mars-Saturn Beneficial Yoga: THESE 5 zodiac signs to experience positive shift

Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched price EMI and features revealed gcw

Motovolt M7 electric scooter launched – Price, EMI and features REVEALED!

Qatar Gold Rate on March 29 2025: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold anr

Qatar Gold Rate on March 29: Know price of 22K, 24K, 18K gold

BREAKING: PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake shk

BREAKING: PM Modi dials Myanmar's senior Gen He Min Aung Hlaing, offers condolences after deadly earthquake

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSKs fortress (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli dances in dressing room after RCB successfully breach CSK's fortress (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Tamannaah Bhatia Speaks About Her Outfit at Lakme Fashion Week: 'For Me Casual Glamor Is..'

Video Icon
Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Tamannaah Bhatia Poses for Paps, Shines in Style at Lakme Fashion Week

Video Icon
IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

IPL 2025 GAME ON | CSK vs RCB Post-Match Analysis: RCB Stops CSK's Juggernaut at Chepauk

Video Icon
Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Raid 2 Teaser OUT: Ajay Devgn's Amay Patnaik Confronts the Mighty 'Dadabhai'

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon