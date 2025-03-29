Multibagger alert! THIS stock delivered 4800% returns in 5 years: Are you holding it?

Read Full Gallery

This stock has given investors a 4800 percent return in the last 5 years. Experienced investor Vijay Kedia also has investments in this share. He owns 24.50 lakh shares of the company, which is about 1.09% of the shares.

Stock Return: There are many big stocks in the stock market that have created fortunes.

What does Elecon Engineering do? They make power transmission solutions and gearboxes. The company meets needs in steel, fertilizer, cement, coal, power plants, and ports.

It was started 73 years ago in 1951 in Goregaon, Mumbai by the late Ishwarbhai B. Patel. The company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in June 1962 and NSE in 2006.

Currently, its business is spread across many countries outside India. Profit increased in the October-December quarter for Elecon Engineering company.

The company's revenue was recorded at Rs 446.32 crore. Market cap was Rs 10,396 crore. Share of Rs 9 crossed 463. Elecon Engineering's share price was around Rs 9.40 five years ago.

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, its stock increased by about 1 percent and crossed Rs 463. An investment of Rs 2 lakh has made him a millionaire in Elecon Engineering stock. The value of his investment has increased to Rs 98.57 lakh i.e. almost Rs 1 crore.

