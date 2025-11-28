8th Pay Commission Update: Will DA Merger Bring a Big Salary Boost?
A huge controversy has erupted as 6.9 million pensioners were not included in the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees. Everyone is waiting for an official announcement from the government.
8th Pay Commission
A big controversy is brewing over the 8th Pay Commission. Unions claim 6.9 million pensioners were left out of the Terms of Reference (ToR), which also lacks details on the new pay system. They accuse the government of acting alone and threaten nationwide protests, but the government has not responded.
DA Basic Pay Merger
The upcoming winter session of Parliament is crucial. The Finance Minister is expected to address the 8th Pay Commission controversy. Direct questions on ToR issues, pensions, and DA are likely. With a new commission due every 10 years, 2026 is the target. Millions are waiting for the government's official word.
Central Government Employee
Unions claim the ToR was changed to exclude 6.9 million pensioners. The failure to merge DA and DR with basic pay after crossing 50% is a huge issue. They argue a merger would offer immediate relief and boost pensions, as DA hasn't matched inflation for decades.
Fitment Factor
Unions are pushing for ToR revisions. Key demands: reinstate OPS, revise fitment factor, merge DA at 50%, fix pay matrix, end pensioner discrimination, fill vacancies, and stop outsourcing. They warn that without changes, past commission errors will be repeated.
