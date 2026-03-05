March 10 Holiday: Schools and Colleges in Kanyakumari to Remain Closed; Here's Why
January was a total party for school students, with holidays coming one after another. From half-yearly exam leave to Pongal holidays, it was a long break!
January was a month of celebration
For students in Tamil Nadu, the word 'holiday' itself is a reason to celebrate. And if it's a series of holidays, the happiness is double! January was just like that, a month full of breaks, thanks to half-yearly exams, Pongal, and Republic Day holidays lining up.
Holiday for school students
But after a fun-filled January, February was a bit of a downer for students as they didn't get any surprise holidays. Now, March is here, and it's not just about exams. With many temple festivals happening, more holidays are on the way.
Important announcement about the holiday
The Tamil Nadu government has given District Collectors the power to announce local holidays for special occasions like temple festivals, church events, or mosque celebrations. Now, an important announcement about one such local holiday for schools and colleges has come out.
Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple
This holiday is for the famous Mandaikadu Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Kanyakumari district. The temple is so revered that people call it the 'Sabarimala for women'. The main festival day is March 10, when the 'Odukku Puja' will be held. Huge crowds are expected from different districts and even other states.
Saturday, March 14th is a working day
To allow people to participate, the administration has declared a local holiday for all schools and colleges in Kanyakumari district on March 10. To make up for this, Saturday, March 14, will be a full working day. It has also been announced that all government offices in Thanjavur district will be working on that day.
