India has achieved its lowest-ever green hydrogen price at ~$3.08/kg in a tender for an Assam refinery. Amitabh Kant stated this milestone, supported by government incentives, brings India closer to its USD 2/kg ambition.

Record-Low Green Hydrogen Price

India has recorded its lowest-ever discovered price for green hydrogen and its ambition to achieve green hydrogen at USD 2/kg is not a distant dream anymore, says Amitabh Kant, Former G20 Sherpa of India and Former Niti Aayog CEO.

Posting on his social media today, he said, "India has recorded its lowest-ever discovered price for green hydrogen at ₹279 (~$3.08)/kg in a tender for 10,000 tonnes per year supply to Numaligarh Refinery in Assam."

He credited Indian government and its efforts towards cheaper renewable electricity to achieve this milestone. "Supported by government incentives and cheaper renewable electricity, this milestone boosts cost competitiveness and marks rapid sector progress," Kant said.

"India's ambition to achieve green hydrogen at USD 2/kg is not a distant dream anymore," he added.

National Green Hydrogen Mission and Incentives

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy released a statement last month to talk about its green hydrogen mission. The release stated, "the Government of India is implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), with an objective to make India a global hub of production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives."

India's Green Hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach 5 Million Metric Tonnes per annum by 2030, the release noted.

Under the incentive scheme for Green Hydrogen production, 18 companies have been awarded a cumulative production capacity of 8,62,000 tonnes per annum.

Under the incentive scheme for procurement of Green Hydrogen for refineries, 2 companies have been awarded a total capacity of 20,000 tonnes per annum.

Prices have been discovered by Solar Energy Corporation of India for the production and supply of 7,24,000 tonnes per annum of Green Ammonia (a derivative of Green Hydrogen) to 13 fertilizer units across India.

Strategy for Cost Reduction

India is optimising its energy mix for green hydrogen production by rapidly expanding low - cost renewable energy capacity, supported by competitive tariff - based bidding, large - scale solar and wind deployment, and enabling policy frameworks. (ANI)