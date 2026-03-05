Gold Price DROPS Today On 5th March: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today: Finally, some relief! Gold prices have dropped a bit on Thursday. After rising non-stop, let's see what the yellow metal is selling for on March 5th. Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in Kolkata and other big cities
Gold Price
Let's check the gold prices in Kolkata today. For 18-carat gold, 1 gram is now ₹12,265 (₹73 cheaper). A 10-gram piece will cost you ₹1,22,650 (down by ₹730), and 100 grams is priced at ₹12,26,500 (a drop of ₹7,300).
Kolkata
For 22-carat gold in Kolkata, 10 grams now costs ₹1,49,900, which is ₹900 less. For 24-carat, 10 grams is selling at ₹1,63,530, a drop of ₹980 from yesterday. The price for 100 grams of 24-carat gold fell by ₹9,800.
Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, the gold rates have also seen a dip. A 10-gram, 22-carat piece is priced at ₹1,49,900 (down by ₹900). The 24-carat equivalent is ₹1,63,530 (down by ₹980), and 18-carat is at ₹1,22,650 (down by ₹730).
Delhi
In the capital city, Delhi, gold prices have also fallen. For 10 grams of 22-carat gold, you'll pay ₹1,50,050, which is ₹900 less. The 24-carat rate is ₹1,63,680 (a ₹980 drop), and 18-carat is at ₹1,22,800 (a ₹730 drop).
Mumbai
Over to Mumbai, the financial hub. Here, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs ₹1,49,900, down by ₹900. The 24-carat price is ₹1,63,530 (a ₹980 drop), and 18-carat is selling for ₹1,22,650 (a ₹730 drop).
Jaipur
In the Pink City, Jaipur, gold has become cheaper too. The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹1,50,050 (down by ₹900). For 24-carat, it's ₹1,63,680 (down by ₹980), and for 18-carat, it's ₹1,22,800 (down by ₹730).
Chennai
Down south in Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now ₹1,51,200, which is ₹800 cheaper. The 24-carat rate is ₹1,64,950 (an ₹870 drop), and 18-carat is priced at ₹1,30,390 (a ₹610 drop).
Patna
Here are today's gold prices in Patna. A 10-gram, 22-carat piece is now ₹1,49,950, down by ₹900. The 24-carat version costs ₹1,63,580, which is ₹980 less. For 18-carat, the price is ₹1,22,700, a drop of ₹730.
