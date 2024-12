Kerala Gold Rate December 9 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES above Rs 57,000; CHECK details

Since the beginning of December, gold prices have been fluctuating between Rs 56,000. and Rs 57,000. The price of 8 gram gold rose today after three days of no change.

Gold prices in Kerala saw an increase today after three days of no change. The price rose by Rs 120 per sovereign (8 grams), pushing the market price of one sovereign of gold back over Rs 57,000 to Rs 57,040.

On Friday, gold prices had dropped by Rs 200 per sovereign . Since the beginning of December, gold prices have been fluctuating between Rs 57,000 and Rs 56,000.

Today, the price of 22-carat gold saw an increase of Rs 15 per gram to Rs 7,130, while the price of 18-carat gold went up by Rs 10 per gram to Rs 5,885. Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged, with one gram of hallmarked silver priced at Rs 98.

Gold prices in December at a glance:

December 01: No change; one sovereign of gold priced at Rs 57,200

December 02: Decrease of Rs 480 per sovereign ; market price at Rs 56,720

December 03: Increase of Rs 320 per sovereign ; market price at Rs 57,040

December 04: No change; market price at Rs 57,040

December 05: Increase of Rs 80 per sovereign ; market price at Rs 57,120

December 06: Decrease of Rs 200 per sovereign ; market price at Rs 56,920

December 07: No change; market price at Rs 56,920

December 08: No change; market price at Rs 56,920

December 09: Increase of Rs 120 per sovereign ; market price at Rs 57,040

