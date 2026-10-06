The price is not the only important thing about this plan. You must know who can actually use it. The Rs 123 plan does not apply to all regular Jio customers. Jio officially offers this plan only for JioBharat or similar 4G feature phone users. Android mobile or iPhone users cannot get this plan directly on their numbers. You must check if your mobile and number support this plan before recharging. This plan perfectly suits people who use keypad phones and need basic internet access.