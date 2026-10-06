Reliance Jio Rs 123 Plan: 500MB Daily Data, Benefits, Unlimited Calls and More
Jio 123 Plan: Mobile recharge tariffs are constantly going up these days. Jio customers looking for maximum benefits at a low cost can now rely on the Rs 123 plan.
Jio Rs 123 Recharge Plan Full Details
Mobile recharge costs are increasing every day. Customers are actively looking for affordable long-term plans. The Jio Rs 123 recharge plan grabs attention as a great budget option. This plan offers a 28-day validity. Users get 500 MB of high-speed internet data every day. You can use a total of 14 GB data over the 28 days. This data easily covers daily internet needs like browsing and messaging apps. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls. Jio provides 300 SMS per day with this pack.
Who Can Get The Jio Rs 123 Plan
The price is not the only important thing about this plan. You must know who can actually use it. The Rs 123 plan does not apply to all regular Jio customers. Jio officially offers this plan only for JioBharat or similar 4G feature phone users. Android mobile or iPhone users cannot get this plan directly on their numbers. You must check if your mobile and number support this plan before recharging. This plan perfectly suits people who use keypad phones and need basic internet access.
Extra Benefits In Jio Rs 123 Plan
This plan offers calls, internet data, and SMS benefits. Some extra Jio services or entertainment features might change depending on your device. You should check the full benefits for your number on the MyJio app or the official Jio website before recharging. You should not assume this plan works for everyone just because of the low Rs 123 price. Smartphone users must verify their eligibility instead of treating this as a regular recharge plan. This plan remains a solid choice for users who need basic internet and calls on compatible devices.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.