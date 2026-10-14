4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

ரிலையன்ஸ் புதிய தயாரிப்பு

Reliance Joyland flavoured milk is the new dairy beverage making waves in Tamil Nadu. The company sells this Rs 20 product in strawberry and vanilla flavours across the state right now. Reliance plans to introduce more flavours and expand into other dairy beverage categories in the future. The company announced that it will roll out this product gradually to other parts of India after the Tamil Nadu launch. The current sales in Tamil Nadu serve as the first phase of a nationwide expansion plan. The company has not announced specific dates for the launch in other states yet.