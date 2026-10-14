Reliance Joyland Milk: New Rs 20 Drink Enters Tamil Nadu Market
Reliance has launched Joyland flavoured milk in Tamil Nadu for just Rs 20. The company offers strawberry and vanilla flavours and plans to expand this ready-to-drink beverage across India soon.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
ரூ.20 சுவை பால்
India sees new products entering the food and consumer goods market regularly. Ready-to-drink beverages grab a lot of attention among urban youth today. Flavoured milk enjoys a dedicated customer base alongside regular milk, juices, and soft drinks. Reliance Industries has stepped into this space now. Reliance Consumer Products Limited, the FMCG arm of the company, announced its entry into the ready-to-drink dairy market. The company plans to expand its beverage portfolio and offer affordable choices to buyers. Reliance chose Tamil Nadu for the first phase of this launch.
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Image Credit : our own
ரிலையன்ஸ் ஜாய்லேண்ட்
Reliance named this new product Joyland. The company launched this flavoured milk at a price of Rs 20. Buyers can get this dairy beverage in strawberry and vanilla flavours initially. Dairy lovers can check the packaging for taste, quantity, ingredients, and nutritional details before buying this ready-to-drink product. The official announcement confirms the Rs 20 price tag and states that sales will begin immediately in Tamil Nadu.
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தமிழகத்தில் புதிய பானம்
Reliance Consumer Products launched this product to expand its overall beverage portfolio. T. Krishnakumar, Director of the company, stated that entering the ready-to-drink dairy market marks an important step for their product lineup. He mentioned that the company aims to bring new products to more households by combining quality, dairy-based ingredients, and affordable pricing. Reliance integrates these new dairy items with its existing beverage business through this move. The low-cost products will likely attract many customers.
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ரிலையன்ஸ் புதிய தயாரிப்பு
Reliance Joyland flavoured milk is the new dairy beverage making waves in Tamil Nadu. The company sells this Rs 20 product in strawberry and vanilla flavours across the state right now. Reliance plans to introduce more flavours and expand into other dairy beverage categories in the future. The company announced that it will roll out this product gradually to other parts of India after the Tamil Nadu launch. The current sales in Tamil Nadu serve as the first phase of a nationwide expansion plan. The company has not announced specific dates for the launch in other states yet.
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