On October 15, Indian consumers are closely tracking gold and silver prices for investments and jewelry. Rates vary across cities due to local taxes, transportation, and market conditions. While 24K gold suits investments, 22K is preferred for durable jewelry. Silver prices depend on industrial demand and global trends.

Gold and silver prices today, October 15, are being closely tracked by buyers and investors across India as they assess the latest precious metal rates. Whether purchasing jewellery for a family occasion or considering gold and silver as investments, consumers can compare the prices in their respective cities before making a decision.

Gold rates differ across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs and market conditions. The purity of gold also plays an important role in determining its price. While 24-carat gold is valued for its high purity and is commonly used in investment products such as coins and bars, 22-carat gold is widely preferred for jewellery because its alloy composition makes it more durable.

Silver remains another closely watched precious metal, with demand coming from jewellery, investment products and industrial applications. Its price movements are influenced by international market trends, industrial demand, currency fluctuations and broader economic conditions.

Gold and silver rates in major Indian cities

The table below provides the latest city-wise prices for 22-carat gold, 24-carat gold and silver. Gold prices are quoted per 10 grams, while silver prices are listed per kilogram.

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,45,580 Rs 1,33,448 Rs 2,07,600 Mumbai Rs 1,45,830 Rs 1,33,678 Rs 2,07,960 Kolkata Rs 1,45,630 Rs 1,33,494 Rs 2,07,680 Chennai Rs 1,46,250 Rs 1,34,063 Rs 2,08,560 Bengaluru Rs 1,45,940 Rs 1,33,778 Rs 2,08,120 Hyderabad Rs 1,46,060 Rs 1,33,888 Rs 2,08,290

What should buyers keep in mind?

The listed gold and silver rates serve as a reference for consumers comparing prices across cities. However, the final amount paid at a jewellery store may differ from the quoted market rate.

For gold jewellery, making charges and applicable GST can increase the total bill. The final cost may also vary depending on the design, jeweller and purity certification. Buyers should ask for a detailed bill that clearly separates the gold value, making charges and applicable taxes.

Silver purchases may also involve additional costs depending on the product, seller and applicable taxes. Consumers should check the final price before completing a transaction.

International bullion prices, movements in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations and investor demand can influence precious metal prices. Silver can also respond to changes in industrial demand. These factors may contribute to price fluctuations in domestic markets.

Consumers planning to purchase gold or silver on October 15 should compare local rates and verify the prevailing prices with their jeweller before making a purchase.