Jio launched two special 5G data add-on packs priced at Rs 15 and Rs 25 for sudden data requirements. The Rs 15 pack offers a one-day validity, while the Rs 25 pack provides data for two days. Users can utilize these packs for data-intensive tasks like watching videos or downloading large files when extra data is needed.

Jio brought another special offer for heavy night data users. The telecom company introduced an Unlimited Night Data add-on pack priced at Rs 50 with a 28-day validity. Users get unlimited 4G and 5G data every night from 12 AM to 5 AM. This data remains available over and above the regular daytime data limit. The pack helps users who watch movies, stream web series, play games, download large files, or take cloud backups at night. Students and night-shift employees can benefit significantly from this offer.

Jio Focuses on Data and Digital Services

Jio focused on delivering not just mobile connectivity but also digital services like entertainment, gaming, cloud storage, and design in a single recharge through the Happy New Year 2.0 plans. The company offers choices to meet different needs by providing monthly and annual plans alongside short-validity data packs. Customers must comply with Jio's applicable rules, eligibility criteria, and plan conditions to avail of the unlimited data and other extra benefits.