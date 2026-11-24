A Systematix report warns that Anthropic's USD 901 billion in infrastructure commitments could threaten cash flows and profit margins if demand for AI services and computing usage does not align with the company's rapid capacity expansion.

Anthropic Faces Financial Risks Over Vast Computing Debt Commitments

Anthropic's nearly USD 901 billion in disclosed computing and infrastructure commitments could put pressure on its cash flows and margins if demand for artificial intelligence services, customer usage or pricing fails to keep pace with the capacity being built, according to a Systematix report.

The report said the commitments, largely linked to computing capacity, data centres and power, would help Anthropic support future demand but also create substantial long-term financial obligations. "The obligations are not all due immediately, but they are fixed costs set against consumption-based revenue," the report said, cautioning that underused computing capacity could weigh on cash flows and margins if demand, token usage or pricing falls short.

Of the total disclosed commitments and leases of USD 900.9 billion, around USD 70.7 billion is expected to be paid over the next 12 months, while approximately USD 451.6 billion is due by December 2030. Most of the remaining obligations extend between 2031 and 2045. To finance its expansion, Anthropic raised USD 91.6 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), along with USD 26 billion through a concurrent private placement, the report said.

As of September 2026, the company had USD 95.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and USD 36.3 billion in short-term investments. Systematix noted that Anthropic's annualised revenue run rate had reached USD 81 billion by October 2026, while its revenue grew 1,206 per cent year-on-year to USD 33.2 billion in the first nine months of calendar year 2026. However, enterprise adoption of advanced AI models remains at an early stage, leaving significant room for expansion as well as uncertainty over future demand.

The company is also improving its computing efficiency. Its computing and infrastructure costs declined from 1,056 per cent of revenue in calendar year 2023 to 57 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, as revenue growth outpaced infrastructure spending. Its multi-chip strategy also allows it to use processors from different suppliers and match workloads with available capacity.

The report also examined the implications for India's IT services industry. Anthropic's expansion into enterprise implementation services highlights the continuing need for technology partners to integrate AI solutions, manage data and support businesses. "That reduces the risk of IT services becoming irrelevant, but not the pressure on labour-based models," the report said, adding that demand for forward-deployed engineers could support technology services even as AI changes traditional delivery models.